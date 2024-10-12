Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,881,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616,771 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 5.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.