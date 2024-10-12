Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

AMZN stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,099,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $577,189,000 after acquiring an additional 150,925 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 368,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 99,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

