Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.