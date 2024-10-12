Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the September 15th total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

CYTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 61,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

About Altamira Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.