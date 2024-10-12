AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,927 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for about 10.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 92.71% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SMCP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

