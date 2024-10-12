Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Scotiabank

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

