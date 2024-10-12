Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.4% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

