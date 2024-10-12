Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

