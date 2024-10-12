Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $220.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.62.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

