Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 105,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 105,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14. The stock has a market cap of C$227.58 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.54% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of C$7.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.