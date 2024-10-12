Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 549.2% in September

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 549.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ERC remained flat at $9.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,586. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $9.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.