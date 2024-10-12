Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 549.2% in September

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 549.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERC remained flat at $9.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,586. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $9.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

