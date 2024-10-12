Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 15th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allarity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 139,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $666.00.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allarity Therapeutics will post -78.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

