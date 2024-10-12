Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 29,596 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.76.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

