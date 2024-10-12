Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,042,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,863,152. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

