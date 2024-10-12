Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.62. 4,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 2,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

