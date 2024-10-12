Aleph Zero One Day Volume Reaches $447,844.90 (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $104.48 million and approximately $447,844.90 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 281,711,350 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

