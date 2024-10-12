Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $355.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

