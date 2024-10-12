Albion Financial Group UT Has $190,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. KWB Wealth increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 421,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 387,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.77 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.