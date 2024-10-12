Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CMG opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

