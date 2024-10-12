Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.41 and last traded at C$18.41, with a volume of 38240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.
Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
