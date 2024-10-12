Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Aisin Stock Down 69.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aisin Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.