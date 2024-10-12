Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.47.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $316.81 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $323.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

