Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €8.38 ($9.21) and last traded at €8.38 ($9.21). Approximately 1,374,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.14 ($8.95).

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.07.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

