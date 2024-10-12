Aion (AION) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $799,780.21

Aion (AION) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $799,780.21 and approximately $114.93 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00071701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,261.98 or 0.39982583 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

