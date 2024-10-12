Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.81

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $794,484.99 and approximately $16.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00071320 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006875 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,228.96 or 0.39997827 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

