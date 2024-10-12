AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 516.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

