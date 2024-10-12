AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in September

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGL Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1421 per share. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

