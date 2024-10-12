Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

