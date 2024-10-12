Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.