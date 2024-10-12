Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $139.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS opened at $130.63 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average of $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

