Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.38.

ADUS opened at $130.63 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after buying an additional 315,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,215,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $11,611,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $8,274,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

