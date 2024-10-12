Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $11.05. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 718 shares traded.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of 155.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 5.08%.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.