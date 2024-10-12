Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 3,205.1% in September

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 3,205.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACST stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.52. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,724 shares during the quarter. Acasti Pharma accounts for 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACST. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

