abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of abrdn to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. abrdn has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

