ABCMETA (META) Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $23,452.02 and $47.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,097.26 or 1.00039743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000023 USD and is up 19.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $59.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

