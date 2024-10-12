AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.30. The company has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

