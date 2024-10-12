Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
