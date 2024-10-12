A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £154.50 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($202.20).
Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 620 ($8.11) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 472.50 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 686 ($8.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 639.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 610.48.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
