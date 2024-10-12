A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £154.50 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($202.20).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 620 ($8.11) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 472.50 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 686 ($8.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 639.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 610.48.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.96) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

