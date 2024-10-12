960 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

NYSE GEV traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

