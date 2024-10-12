7,913 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,846 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 48.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

