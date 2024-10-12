787 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 8.8 %

TSLA stock traded down $20.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.80. The company had a trading volume of 142,628,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,239,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

