7,382 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,382 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 101,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,071.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

DMLP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.16% and a return on equity of 59.40%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

