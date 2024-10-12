6,854 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.