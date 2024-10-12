6,497 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 671.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 115.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.55 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.84%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

