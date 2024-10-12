5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.15%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

