5,795 Shares in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Acquired by Freestate Advisors LLC

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 310,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.