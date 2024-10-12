5,700 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $6,003,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 723.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $103.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $109.04.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

