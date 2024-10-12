5,698 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

ZM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. 2,967,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $718,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,817.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,666.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $718,594.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,817.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,074 shares of company stock worth $9,595,146. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.