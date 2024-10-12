4,940 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 150,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.