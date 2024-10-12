42,352 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,000. GE Vernova makes up about 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.89. 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,757. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $270.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

